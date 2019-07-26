DOJ's Sprint-T-Mobile Merger Justification Relies On FCC

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Developing next-generation wireless technology has dominated the political justifications offered for permitting T-Mobile to buy Sprint in a $56 billion shakeup of the mobile wireless industry, but the U.S. Department of Justice's legal justifications are predictably more focused on propping up Dish as a would-be competitor. The DOJ's Antitrust Division filed a competitive impact statement in D.C. federal court on Tuesday, outlining the harms of allowing two of the country's four national wireless providers to merge, and justifying efforts to address those harms by requiring the divestiture of Sprint's prepaid mobile brands to Dish Network Corp. In its statement, the DOJ mentions 5G...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS