US, China Will Meet In A Month As Trade Talks Wrap Quietly

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 11:17 AM EDT) -- Trade officials from the U.S. and China completed a round of talks in Shanghai on Wednesday with no breakthroughs and no timeline to reach a deal, but committed to holding another negotiating session in the U.S. in early September. The two-day session marked the first face-to-face trade meeting between the U.S. and China since President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to hold off on new tariffs and return to the negotiating table after an early round of talks fizzled. Many in the Trump administration signaled earlier this year that the two sides were close to striking a deal...

