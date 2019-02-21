Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Markel Settles $77M Wrongful Firing Claims By 2 Execs

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Markel Corp. has settled a pair of federal lawsuits in Massachusetts and New Hampshire by two executives who accused the company of improperly searching their phones and then blaming their firings on the two having a relationship, all to avoid paying them $77 million in bonuses, the company said in a regulatory filing Tuesday.

The settlements close the door on complaints filed by the former CEO of Markel's reinsurance unit, Markel CATCo Investment Management Ltd., who said he should have been paid nearly $70 million in vested incentive payments, and the former CEO for the unit's Bermuda office, who said she...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

Massachusetts

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Date Filed

February 21, 2019

Case Title

Case Number

Court

New Hampshire

Nature of Suit

Contract: Other

Judge

Date Filed

February 21, 2019

