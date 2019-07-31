Securities Class Actions Hover Near Records In 2019

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:32 PM EDT) -- The number of nonmerger securities class actions filed so far this year was just shy of a record, as investors belatedly reacted to market volatility and named a higher percentage of public companies as defendants, according to a report released Wednesday. Core filings, or those that don't involve mergers and acquisitions, reached 126 in the first half of 2019, a 17% increase from the previous six months, according to the report released by Cornerstone Research and the Stanford Law School Securities Class Action Clearinghouse. This was one filing short of the record 127 in the first half of 2017 and included...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS