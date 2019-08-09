Amending Calif. FCA May Not Be Best Way To Fight Tax Gap

Law360 (August 9, 2019, 12:11 PM EDT) -- The California False Claims Act[1] provides that any person who commits specified acts — such as knowingly presenting a false or fraudulent claim for payment or approval, or knowingly making a false or fraudulent claim, involving public funds — is liable to the state or a political subdivision for treble damages.[2] The act currently does not apply to claims, records or statements made under the California Revenue and Taxation Code. However, Assembly Bill 1270, authored by Mark Stone, D-Scotts Valley, which is pending in the California Legislature, would amend the act to apply to claims, records or statements made under the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS