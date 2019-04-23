Rosen Law To Lead Indivior Stock Suit Over Opioid Indictment

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Rosen Law Firm will lead a stock-drop suit it brought against Indivior Inc. in April, weeks after federal prosecutors accused the drug manufacturer of raking in billions by lying to doctors about one of its opioid addiction drugs. A New Jersey federal judge said Tuesday that the firm was unopposed in its bid to serve as lead counsel and for the lead plaintiff designation to go to Michael Van Dorp, the investor who said in an April 23 complaint that Indivior's regulatory filings and public statements over the past four years were misleading in light of its April 9 indictment...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS