$20M Slashed From Hilton Worker's Win In Religious Bias Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:47 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday that Park Hotels & Resort Inc., formerly Hilton Worldwide, cannot get a new trial in a dishwasher's successful suit claiming she was fired for refusing to work Sundays, but he knocked over $20 million off the ex-worker's $21.5 million jury award. U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles denied Park Hotels' motion for a new trial and approved the maximum amount of punitive damages under Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, or $300,000, as opposed to the $21 million a jury had awarded Marie L. Jean Pierre, a member of a Catholic missionary group, in...

