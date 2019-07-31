Texas Panel Says Frack Co. Malpractice Claim Filed Too Late

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- A company that rents out fracking equipment waited too long to file a malpractice lawsuit against the attorney it alleges was negligent in drafting a lease agreement that allowed the company's property to be seized, a Texas appellate court ruled. In an opinion issued Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the Seventh Court of Appeals in Amarillo agreed with attorney Dustin Brooks and The Brooks Firm LLC that Gator Frac Heating and Rentals LLC had busted the two-year deadline to bring the suit. Gator Frac alleged Brooks was responsible for the loss of property taken by Wells Fargo, a creditor to one...

