New CRT Price-Fixing Deal Still Excludes Omitted States

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:16 PM EDT) -- Indirect buyers from 22 states have struck a new price-fixing settlement with Toshiba, Panasonic, LG and other cathode ray tube manufacturers, but Tuesday's filing in California federal court will likely only engender a new round of fighting with states excluded from the deal. The main indirect purchaser plaintiffs class, which previously inked a $576.8 million bundle of settlements that were approved only for the court to have a change of heart in the face of an appeal to the Ninth Circuit, said in a brief filing that they'd "reached a settlement in principle" with the companies in mediation last week in front...

