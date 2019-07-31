3rd Circ. Gives Migrants Stopped For Papers A New Hearing

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit ruled Wednesday that a Pennsylvania state trooper may have violated the constitutional rights of two unauthorized immigrants by prolonging a traffic stop to ask for their immigration papers, remanding the case for an additional evidentiary hearing. A three-judge panel determined that the state trooper may have run afoul of the Fourth Amendment, which protects against unlawful search and seizure, to obtain information about their immigration status, warranting an additional hearing to determine whether that evidence should be suppressed in their removal proceedings. The evidence could be suppressed under the so-called exclusion rule, which prevents the government from using...

