GE Must Face ITC And Del. Patent Suits Despite Settlement

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:50 PM EDT) -- General Electric cannot escape a rival's patent infringement allegations at the U.S. International Trade Commission and in Delaware federal court after a New York federal judge on Wednesday ruled that an earlier settlement did not foreclose either action. U.S. District Judge Denise Cote ruled that GE, along with its current and former subsidiaries, must face the two actions brought by Lighting Science Group Corp., rejecting GE's arguments that both sides had already agreed to only bring claims in New York under a 2017 settlement of an earlier patent dispute. But the deal's forum-selection clause only pertained to disputes relating to the...

