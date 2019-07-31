Chinese Billionaire Charged With Evading $1.8B In US Tariffs

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors have lobbed criminal charges against a Chinese billionaire and his company, accusing him of orchestrating a massive aluminum smuggling scheme to evade $1.8 billion in U.S. tariffs for years, according to an indictment unsealed Tuesday. In a 53-page, May 7 indictment, prosecutors allege that Liu Zhongtian, 55, used his Liaoyang-based company — China Zhongwang Holdings Ltd. — and a web of shell companies to import massive quantities of aluminum into the U.S., where it was stockpiled in warehouses in Southern California. Meanwhile, Zhongtian, who was called "Uncle Liu" and "Big Boss," allegedly lied to investors and repeatedly assured them...

