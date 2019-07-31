Senate Bill Looks To End FTC Act Exemption For Robocallers

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:45 PM EDT) -- Three U.S. senators introduced a bill Wednesday proposing to end a telecom exemption in the Federal Trade Commission Act they say companies have exploited to enable illegal robocalls, echoing a bipartisan House bill passed this month to curtail such calls. Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., said their Protection from Robocalling Act will combat a "dramatic" increase in illegal robocalls that the FTC and 25 other federal, state and local agencies are fighting in a nationwide crackdown. "These calls are more than a nuisance," Feinstein said in a statement. "Robocalls allow scam artists to target their...

