Alix Can't Reopen Telecom Ch. 11 To Probe Rival McKinsey

Law360, New York (July 31, 2019, 3:30 PM EDT) -- A Manhattan bankruptcy judge on Wednesday rejected restructuring consultant Jay Alix's request to probe rival McKinsey & Co. for fraud, saying his accusation that McKinsey secretly controlled the outcome of a 2014 telecom Chapter 11 is the stuff of "fantasy." A Manhattan bankruptcy judge denied restructuring consultant Jay Alix's bid to reopen the case of NII Holdings to investigate McKinsey & Co., which Alix has accused of failing to properly disclose conflicts of interest. (Getty) U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Shelley C. Chapman denied Alix's motion to reopen the case of NII Holdings Inc., which closed in 2015. Alix, through his company Mar-Bow...

