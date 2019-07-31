Ariz., Ky. Education Depts. Ask FCC To Drop Subsidy Cap Plan

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Arizona and Kentucky have become the latest states to tell the Federal Communications Commission that placing an $11 billion cap on the amount of funds available for subsidy programs that fund connectivity in rural and underserved populations is a bad idea. The education departments of Arizona and Kentucky told the agency on Monday in separate letters that they couldn't stand behind its plan to place a single cap on an umbrella fund that covers four different subsidy programs. The Arizona Department of Education asked the agency to "discard any plans" regarding the cap, noting that technological advances have made internet access...

