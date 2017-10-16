Sleepy's To Pay $3.9M To Settle Employee OT Class Action

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- A Massachusetts federal judge gave his initial blessing Wednesday to a $3.9 million settlement of a class action brought by former commission-only salespeople at Sleepy's who argued they should receive overtime pay. The deal, which includes $1.3 million in attorney fees for James D. Livingstone and John P. Regan of The Employee Rights Group LLC, follows a highly anticipated ruling in May by Massachusetts' highest state court that said employees who are paid entirely on commission or advances on commission are still entitled to time and a half for overtime under Massachusetts wage laws. That ruling came in response to questions certified to the Supreme Judicial...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS