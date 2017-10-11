Trump Birth Control Suit Halted To Appeal 3rd. Circ. Ruling

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:48 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday paused a lawsuit seeking to block the Trump administration’s expanded exemptions to the birth control coverage mandate in the Affordable Care Act, citing the administration’s potential appeal of a Third Circuit ruling that halted enforcement of the two new exemptions. U.S. District Judge Wendy Beetlestone said that outstanding issues in the lawsuit filed by the attorneys general of Pennsylvania and New Jersey would be stayed pending an appeal of the Third Circuit’s July 12 ruling that upheld her nationwide injunction barring the enforcement of moral- and religious-based employer exemptions to the coverage mandate. The states...

