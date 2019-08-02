Door Maker Merger Case May Transform Behavioral Remedies

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 2:21 PM EDT) -- An unprecedented antitrust case is currently pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit. Steves and Sons Inc. v. Jeld-Wen Inc. is the first case in which a district court ordered a company to divest — i.e., sell off — one of its subsidiaries after a jury verdict finding that the acquisition violated the Clayton Act. The district court’s divestiture order was extraordinary and has received significant attention. But the district court also imposed several other just as notable “behavioral” or “conduct” remedies. Those remedies have largely flown under the radar — they are not even up on...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS