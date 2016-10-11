Feds Want Cay Clubs Boss Behind Bars For 11th Circ. Appeal

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- The government urged a Florida federal court on Wednesday not to grant bond to a Cay Clubs Resorts and Marinas top executive while he appeals his conviction and 40-year prison sentence for his role in a $300 million Ponzi scheme. In a response, prosecutors told the court that David W. Schwarz's motion for release while the Eleventh Circuit considers his appeal does not include any legal or factual issues that support allowing him to post bond. Schwarz was the chief financial officer and one-third owner of the failed Florida Keys luxury resort company. The facts presented at trial showed that Schwarz participated in...

