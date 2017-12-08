PhRMA's New Attack On Calif. Drug Pricing Law Gets Traction

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:58 PM EDT) -- An amended lawsuit filed by trade group the Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America adequately alleges that a California drug pricing law may violate free speech protections and other constitutional rights, according to a ruling released Wednesday. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England Jr. rejected the state’s motion to dismiss PhRMA’s suit challenging S.B. 17. According to Judge England, PhRMA has made “non-conclusory” allegations that the law flouts the First Amendment, the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution and due process protections. Specifically, PhRMA has claimed that S.B. 17 improperly compels speech by forcing drugmakers to justify...

