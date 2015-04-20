GoPro Loses PTAB Bid To Invalidate 2 Camera Tech Patents

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:30 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday again upheld two patents covering action-sports video cameras, shooting down a pair of challenges from GoPro Inc. The board concluded that neither of Contour IP Holding LLC's patents are obvious in light of prior art. It had reached the same decision once before, but the Federal Circuit revived the case about a year ago, clarifying what should count as prior art. When first considering the case, the PTAB said a GoPro catalog distributed at a 2009 trade show wasn't prior art, as it wasn't publicly accessible. The Federal Circuit disagreed and ordered the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS