No 'Wilderness' Right In Ore. Climate Change Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 6:21 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Wednesday said U.S. citizens don't have a constitutional right to privacy in the wilderness that has been violated by federal policies on fossil fuels, agriculture and forestry that have contributed to climate change. U.S. District Judge Michael J. McShane dismissed the claims brought by an animal rights group, a Native American environmental group and six nature-loving individuals. He held that the environmentalists don't have standing to sue because the harm they described is not individualized but rather "a diffuse, global phenomenon that affects every citizen of the world." The Animal Legal Defense Fund, Seeding Sovereignty and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS