Keane Group Investor Wants Info About $1.8B C&J Tie-Up

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 8:01 PM EDT) -- Oil services company Keane Group Inc. and its directors were hit with a proposed class action Wednesday in Delaware Chancery Court by an investor who claims the company has failed to provide certain information about potential conflicts involving a financial advisor that analyzed the fairness of its proposed $1.8 billion merger with C&J Energy Services Inc. Investor Matthew Woods contends more details are needed about Lazard Frères & Co. LLC, which was financial advisor for a special committee set up to consider the proposed all-stock transaction. Woods asserts Keane has failed to disclose information about Lazard to the U.S. Securities and...

