Calif. Court Won't Lift Block On Trump's Asylum Rollbacks

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:50 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration can’t pause a California federal court’s block on a White House policy stripping asylum eligibility from migrants trying to enter the U.S. through a country other than their own, the court ruled Thursday. U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar said the administration hasn’t shown a stay is warranted while the government appeals to the Ninth Circuit, and that its arguments for a stay “are largely the same as those the court already rejected” when it issued its nationwide preliminary injunction in the first place. “This court finds them no more convincing the second time around,” Judge Tigar said....

