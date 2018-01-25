H-2A Workers Can't Revive Key Claim In Farm Conditions Row

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge has refused to revive a key claim for some temporary migrant workers in their class action accusing a Mexican visa processing center and an in-state blueberry farm of violating certain obligations under state farm labor laws. In June, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour found that CSI Visa Processing SC, which is based in Durango, Mexico, violated the Washington Farm Labor Contractors Act by knowingly providing H-2A visa workers to Sarbanand Farms in Washington without a license. The H-2A visa program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers for temporary or seasonal agricultural labor. But CSI was...

