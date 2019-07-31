Calif. Grocery Co-Managers Lose Bid To Redo Class Cert.

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Co-managers for California supermarket Ralphs don’t have enough in common for a court to decide whether the company illegally exempted them from overtime, a state appeals panel said Tuesday in an order affirming the workers’ class certification loss. Three workers had urged the Superior Court of Los Angeles County to let them press overtime misclassification claims on behalf of dozens of California co-managers, pointing to an alleged company policy of applying an exemption meant for managers regardless of whether they performed managerial duties. But the evidence shows too much variation in what the managers actually do for the court to reasonably...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS