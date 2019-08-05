FTC Concerns Over Bristol-Myers Deal Raise Questions

Law360 (August 5, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- On Jan. 3, 2019, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. announced its proposed acquisition of Celgene Corp. for approximately $74 billion. The Federal Trade Commission issued requests for additional information and documentary materials to the companies on March 25, 2019, that were “focused on marketed and pipeline products for the treatment of psoriasis.”[1] In order to address the FTC’s concerns, BMS plans to divest Celgene’s Otezla (apremilast) drug,[2] which is a phosphodiesterase-4 inhibitor indicated for the treatment of moderate to severe psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis. Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease with multiple subtypes, with large skin plaques being the most common manifestation.[3] Bristol does...

