NFL Faces Nightmare As Saints No-Call Suit Proceeds

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 10:32 PM EDT) -- A New Orleans judge's order to force NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and three game officials to sit for depositions about a controversial no-call in a playoff game could open the door for league officials to be routinely dragged to court to explain common officiating errors, a nightmare scenario for professional sports leagues. Saints fans were outraged when the game officials failed to call a penalty after a Los Angeles Rams player prevented a New Orleans receiver from catching a pass during a key play late in January’s NFC championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. The controversy spurred a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS