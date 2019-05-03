Union Pacific Can't Thwart Disability Bias Class Action

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge has denied Union Pacific Railroad Company's bid to escape allegations it rescinded job offers to workers the company perceived as disabled even if the candidates passed pre-employment physicals, saying it's too early in the suit to rule out class action. U.S. District Judge Ortrie Smith on Wednesday cited precedent calling for judges to meet "with a great deal of skepticism" motions to dismiss class action allegations before the person alleging them has gone through discovery or certification proceedings, saying bias accuser Jeramie McCullen's complaint "contains sufficient facts that, if accepted as true, state a plausible class action claim."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS