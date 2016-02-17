Russian Newswire Hackers Face $78M Judgment In SEC Suit

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 10:11 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge ordered Russian traders Wednesday to pay more than $78 million after they failed to respond to a suit from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleging a scheme to hack into newswires to secure a trading advantage. U.S. District Judge Madeline Cox Arleo ordered the five traders and their respective companies to pay out disgorgements, prejudgment interest and penalties totaling in the tens of millions of dollars after they missed the court's response deadlines and faced default judgments last year. "Their conduct allowed them to realize millions of dollars and their failure to respond to the complaint...

