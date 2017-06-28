Exclusion From Male Group Can't Sustain Job Bias Claim

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 5:18 PM EDT) -- A mortgage company's female former human resources director can't support workplace discrimination claims on the grounds that she was purportedly excluded from a social group of male executives where she says key company decisions were made, a Tennessee federal judge recently ruled. U.S. District Judge Eli Richardson granted a summary judgment request by First Community Mortgage on Wednesday over claims by former HR director Marie Hasting that she was discriminated against in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act based on her gender and her Hispanic heritage. A portion of Hasting's June 2017 suit centers on her allegation that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS