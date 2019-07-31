Most Builders Settle Victim Claims Over FIU Bridge Collapse

Law360 (July 31, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- All but one of the companies sued over the collapse of a pedestrian bridge that killed six people at Florida International University in March 2018 have entered into tentative settlement agreements with the survivors and families of the victims of the incident. According to a filing entered Monday in circuit court in Miami, 25 companies that were involved in the construction of the bridge, including designer FIGG Bridge Engineers Inc. and general contractor Magnum Construction Management LLC, have signed onto monetary settlements with the various plaintiffs. The lone holdout is Louis Berger U.S. Inc., a construction engineering firm that had been...

