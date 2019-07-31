Couple Accuse Ex-Miss Sweden Of Interior Design Fraud

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A couple who hired a former Miss Sweden to renovate and design their Bahamas property sued her on Wednesday in Florida federal court, claiming she defrauded them out of millions of dollars through a network of shell companies and vendors who overbilled her clients. Silverboys LLC, owned by hotel magnate Henry Silverman and his wife Karen Silverman, said interior designer Sofia Joelsson lied to the couple about her qualifications and ripped them off after they hired her to decorate their home on Paradise Island, Bahamas. "This enterprise is still in operation and still preying on new victims and has now extended...

