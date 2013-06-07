Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

3rd Circ. Holds NJ Contractor In Contempt Over $412K Fine

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit found a New Jersey-based construction company and its president in contempt for failing to pay $412,000 in Occupational Safety and Health Administration penalties related to several workplace safety violations, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday.

The agency said in its statement about the ruling that if Altor Inc. and its President Vasilios Saites don't pay the total fine, originally issued in 2011, within 30 days or show why they can't, the agency will propose a daily penalty.

"The U.S. Department of Labor will use all appropriate and available legal tools to ensure that employers are held accountable...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 3rd Circuit

Nature of Suit

Date Filed

June 7, 2013

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®