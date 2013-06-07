3rd Circ. Holds NJ Contractor In Contempt Over $412K Fine

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 3:01 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit found a New Jersey-based construction company and its president in contempt for failing to pay $412,000 in Occupational Safety and Health Administration penalties related to several workplace safety violations, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday. The agency said in its statement about the ruling that if Altor Inc. and its President Vasilios Saites don't pay the total fine, originally issued in 2011, within 30 days or show why they can't, the agency will propose a daily penalty. "The U.S. Department of Labor will use all appropriate and available legal tools to ensure that employers are held accountable...

