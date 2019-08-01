Graham Asylum Bill Advances Over Protests From Democrats

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Democrats accused Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., of sidestepping the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee rules on Thursday after Republicans on the committee advanced a controversial bill that would require Central Americans to apply for asylum before arriving in the U.S. The committee voted 12-10 to advance the bill to the Senate. Graham, the committee chairman, said he is usually reluctant to send a bill to the Senate floor without input from Democrats, but that in the case of the so-called Secure and Protect Act, it must be done. Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., called the move “unprecedented” and said there was no...

