Dynatrace Prices Upsized IPO, Raising $544M In Debut

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 1:14 PM EDT) -- Cloud software firm Dynatrace increased the price of its shares again late Wednesday, allowing the company to raise $544 million on Thursday in its Goodwin Procter-led initial public offering. Dynatrace Inc. raised $544 million after pricing its 34 million share offering at $16 per share, hitting the market in an upsized IPO after increasing its price range from $11 and $13 per share to between $13 and $15 per share earlier this week. In addition to the company’s 34 million share offering, selling stakeholders will also unload roughly 1.6 million shares in conjunction with the offering. Backed by private equity firm...

