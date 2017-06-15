Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Wrong To Nix $65M Stanford Ponzi Deal, Lloyd's Says

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:38 PM EDT) -- Lloyd's of London and a receiver in an insurance dispute involving R. Allen Stanford's $7 billion Ponzi scheme on Wednesday said a Fifth Circuit panel's order sinking a $65 million settlement contradicts a more recent ruling by the same court, asking the entire Fifth Circuit to hear the case.

The three-judge panel's decision to vacate the $65 million settlement hinged on a provision that barred future claims against the underwriters, but a separate Fifth Circuit panel upheld a deal last week that similarly barred additional Stanford-related claims against defendants. The split between the opinions in this case and the Zacarias case...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Appellate - 5th Circuit

Nature of Suit

1850 Securities, commodities, Exchange

Date Filed

June 15, 2017

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®