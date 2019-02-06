Marriott Looks To Throw Out La. Bank's Data Breach Suit

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:06 PM EDT) -- Marriott International Inc. has asked a Maryland federal court to toss the Bank of Louisiana's suit over a massive breach that exposed the data of hundreds of millions of hotel guests, arguing the bank has failed to show how it was harmed by the incident. According to the hotel giant's Wednesday motion to dismiss, Bank of Louisiana, a Visa payment card issuer, decided on its own to cancel and reissue cards after receiving an alert from Visa saying the bank's account management system might have been compromised after some cards it issued were implicated in the Marriott cyberattack. But mitigation expenses...

