Chamber Backs Altera In 9th Circ. Fight Against IRS Rules

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:16 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Thursday threw its support behind chipmaker Altera’s request for the full Ninth Circuit to revisit a split decision to uphold cost-sharing rules, arguing the ruling allowed the IRS to skirt administrative law requirements. A Ninth Circuit panel misapplied administrative law principles when it overturned a U.S. Tax Court ruling for Altera Corp., the U.S. Chamber of Commerce said. (AP) In an amicus curiae brief, the chamber contended that a 2-1 majority on a Ninth Circuit panel misapplied at least three “bedrock” administrative law principles when in June it overturned the U.S. Tax Court's ruling for Altera...

