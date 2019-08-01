Hospital Corp. Fends Off 11th Circ. Appeal Of FCA Claims

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:58 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday agreed with a lower court's rejection of a whistleblower's False Claims Act suit alleging Hospital Corp. of America illegally induced patient referrals through "sweetheart" leasing deals for doctors in medical office buildings in Florida and Missouri. In a 20-page opinion, the appeals court said that real estate appraiser Thomas Bingham failed to provide sufficient evidence to support his claim that HCA's lease arrangements with doctors for an office building at its Centerpoint Medical Center in Independence, Missouri, violated the federal Anti-Kickback Statute or the Stark Act. The panel also concluded that the trial judge did not...

