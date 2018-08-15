2nd Circ. Revives Copyright Suit From Film Critic’s Estate

Law360 (August 2, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Thursday ruled that works produced by the late film critic Stanley Kauffmann belong to his estate, meaning it can now sue a New York college that published an anthology of his film reviews. A three-judge panel said a 2004 letter signed by Kauffmann lacks the legal teeth to make dozens of articles he contributed to The New Republic over the course of 55 years “works for hire” that would be owned by the magazine. “We conclude that Kauffmann’s articles were not works for hire because the letter agreement was signed long after the works were created, and...

