Amazon Raising Fees On French Sellers After Digital Tax

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 1:12 PM EDT) -- Amazon plans to raise in October fees that it charges sellers on its website in France in response to the country’s recently enacted 3% digital tax, the retail giant confirmed Thursday. Amazon's plan to raise fees is the latest escalation in an ongoing conflict involving France, the U.S. and large American tech companies. Amazon.com Inc. has said it will treat the French digital services tax on its marketplace activities as a consumption tax. It will pass the tax's cost to sellers on its website in France through a 3% referral fee increase starting Oct. 1, Amazon spokeswoman Ines Brudey said in a statement...

