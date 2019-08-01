Contractor Sues Over Unpaid Pa. Highline Project Work

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:08 PM EDT) -- A subcontractor alleged in Pennsylvania state court Wednesday that it hasn't been paid for its work on a project to convert a warehouse into an office-retail complex and that an engineering firm and the purported owner of the project delayed its work by almost a year. Wellington Power Corp., a subcontractor on the so-called Highline project that was tasked with providing electrical systems, parts and the related labor, alleges in its Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas suit that it hasn’t been paid large, undisclosed sums related to project issues and delays it claims were out of its control. “As a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS