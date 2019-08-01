Brazil Gets U.S. Major Ally Status, Opening Up Arms Access

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 8:20 PM EDT) -- President Donald Trump has formally named Brazil as a major ally to the U.S., giving the South American nation better access to defense contracts and cooperation agreements and more favorable terms for arms purchases. In a brief declaration issued by the White House late on Wednesday, Trump said he had named Brazil as a major non-NATO ally, the first such designation to be made under his administration. Giving Brazil that status indicates that it is a major strategic partner of the U.S., and bestows the nation with access to a number of formal benefits under the Foreign Assistance Act and Arms...

