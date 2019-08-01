Ill. Atty May Be Reinstated After Drunken Airport Fight

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 4:26 PM EDT) -- An Illinois attorney conduct regulatory panel urged the state’s high court Wednesday to grant the second petition for reinstatement brought by an attorney suspended after a physical altercation while she was intoxicated at an airport in 2002. Patricia Lynn Hayes was suspended for 30 months and until further order of the court in 2007, but her first petition for reinstatement was denied in 2015. The hearing board of the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission said Wednesday that she has shown remorse on her second attempt, and recommended that she again be allowed to practice law under a series of five-year...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS