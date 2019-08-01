Fla. Librarian Wins $2M Verdict In Car Crash Suit

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A Florida jury awarded more than $2 million Wednesday to a librarian who was hit by a car while riding her bicycle to work in an island town. The jury in Lee County awarded $2.18 million to Mary Mitchell, a part-time librarian who was riding her bicycle on Sanibel Island on April 4, 2015, when she was hit by driver Steven Anderson. Mitchell was knocked off of her bike and broke her hip and wrist, according to court papers. The jury awarded $108,600 for past medical expenses, $170,000 for future medical expenses, $3,500 in past lost earnings, $950,000 for past pain,...

