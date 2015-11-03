Igniting Dishwasher Buyers May Lack Common Issues: Judge

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Thursday said he's skeptical of certifying a class of all consumers who bought an allegedly defective Electrolux dishwasher that plaintiffs claim can spontaneously ignite and clause flooding. The plaintiffs had asked the court to certify a class of everyone who bought a dishwasher with a defective heating element, saying they suffered a common injury. But U.S. District Judge John Z. Lee questioned that definition, wondering how a person could be injured if they bought an appliance with a defective heater and it worked without issue until it was replaced. “Injury doesn’t exist out there in the ether....

