Bulk of Ill. Doc's Suit Against 'Pill Mill' Imposter May Proceed

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 7:13 PM EDT) -- An Illinois physician suing a doctor of the same name can proceed with most of his claims that the "infringer" used his reputation as a pain specialist to illegally prescribe opioids and tarnish his professional standing, a federal judge ordered Thursday. U.S. District Judge Sara L. Ellis allowed Dr. Jay Joshi's claims of false designation of origin, unfair competition, unjust enrichment and trademark infringement to move forward, but dismissed his claims of trademark dilution. Joshi's August 2018 lawsuit said defendant Jay K. Joshi, who also practices in the Chicago area, capitalized on the similarity of their names to bolster his own practice by...

