EPA Will Wait For High Court Before Acting On Groundwater

Law360, Austin (August 1, 2019, 8:22 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's water chief said Thursday the EPA will wait for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in before issuing its own rule interpreting whether the Clean Water Act covers pollution that crosses through groundwater before hitting regulated waters. The EPA's David Ross, assistant administrator of the Office of Water, said at the Texas Environmental Superconference that the agency took a hard look at the groundwater issue and believes that states should be given a leading role. Ross also told conference attendees the EPA is working as fast as it can to finalize a new, narrower definition of what are...

