Wawa Wraps Up Asst. Managers' Unpaid OT Suit For $1.4M

Law360 (August 1, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge has signed off on a $1.4 million deal to settle a collective action alleging convenience store chain Wawa violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and state minimum wage laws by misclassifying assistant general managers as exempt to short them on overtime. U.S. District Judge Peter Sheridan on Wednesday approved the deal requiring Wawa Inc. to fork over $1.4 million to 333 assistant managers for improperly classifying them as overtime-exempt employees even though their work involved manual labor, customer service and other non-exempt tasks. Each of the current and former managers who opted in to the suit...

